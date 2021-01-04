SLIGO – A 28-year-old Meadville man is facing charges after he was accused of allegedly taking several adult toys from a Sligo home last winter.
Raymond William Neyer was charged with theft.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched to a home along Front Street on Feb. 14, 2020 for a report of a theft. On scene, the victim, whose name was not released, explained that he had recently been in the hospital and his friend, Neyer, had been staying at his house to watch his dog.
When the victim returned home, he reportedly explained, he discovered that several of his sex toys were missing. The victim continued that he had surveillance footage showing Neyer leaving the home with backpacks and bags.
The victim provided a receipt of all the missing items, totaling $2,400, as well as a flash drive with the camera footage, police said.
The video footage shows Neyer coming and going from the home on multiple occasions, reports state. In some instances, Neyer was seen carrying a backpack or bag. He was also observed wearing a “dog-like” mask on some occasions.
Through an investigation, pictures of Neyer wearing a similar mask were discovered on his Facebook page, police said.
During a conversation with the victim via Facebook Messenger on June 6, 2020, Neyer allegedly admitted to taking the items from the home.
Screenshots of the conversation were also reportedly provided to police.
Charges were filed Dec. 23 by Trooper Dylan Jarrett with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.