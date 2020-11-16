NEW BETHLEHEM – A 36-year-old New Bethlehem man was charged stemming from an incident on Oct. 31 at approximately 7:15 p.m. along Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
Joseph Murphy was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct.
According to police, Murphy made threatening statements of bodily harm toward an A-Plus Mini Mart employee.
Additionally, he allegedly used obscene language in a public place in connection to his threats.
Murphy’s actions were reportedly captured on the gas station’s video camera.
Charges were filed Nov. 13 by New Bethlehem Police Officer Taylor Smith with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.