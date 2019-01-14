EAST BRADY – A Sunbury man is facing multiple charges stemming from an incident that took place on Jan. 8 in East Brady.
Gregory Amos Andre, 45, was charged with terroristic threats, criminal trespassing and simple assault.
According to court documents, Andre threatened the life of Thomas Scalamogna of East Brady while the victim was babysitting for a friend at a home along Purdum Street.
On Jan. 9, Scalamogna reportedly told New Bethlehem Police officers that he was inside the residence with a friend, who was Andre’s girlfriend, when he made a joke about her being pregnant. He said he then heard a male voice exclaiming “I knew it.” Scalamogna went to see where the voice was coming from and discovered Andre in the home standing near the bathroom door, reports state.
Grabbing a baseball bat, Scalamogna told Andre to leave three times. Andre allegedly refused before grabbing Scalamogna by the neck and throwing him against the wall, threatening to kill Scalamogna.
Police said Scalamogna eventually hit Andre on the back with the baseball bat, scaring him out of the house. Scalamogna explained that Andre did not have permission to enter the home.
Scalamogna reportedly had visible bruises and red marks on his neck, and the door through which he was thrown was damaged.
Andre allegedly admitted to entering the home where Scalamogna was babysitting but said his girlfriend had given him permission.
Although she initially backed up his story, reports state, Andre’s girlfriend later told officers that what Andre had said was not true.
Charges were filed Jan. 11.
