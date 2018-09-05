Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 82F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 77F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.