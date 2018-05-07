DuBOIS — A DuBois man has been jailed on allegations that he assaulted his mother with a light saber.
According to court records, Sandy Township police were called to 1028 W. Long Ave. for a disturbance between 42-year-old Andrew C. Vargas and his mother at their home.
Police were also advised there may be possible mental health issues involved.
When police arrived, the mother was sitting in an ambulance and was bleeding from her head and wrist.
She told police she was sitting in a dining room chair when her son hit her repeatedly on the head, neck, back, and wrist with a “light saber.”
The woman told police the light saber is like a stick and that her son has many of them.
She was then taken to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment of her injuries.
When police spoke to Vargas, he denied hitting his mother and said she was hitting herself.
Vargas is charged with assault and harassment. Charges were filed April 27 with District Judge Patrick Ford of DuBois.
Upon arraignment, he was remanded to Clearfield County Jail in lieu of posting $10,000 cash bail.
He recently waived his right to a preliminary hearing during proceedings at Ford’s office and is scheduled to appear in the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for formal arraignment May 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.