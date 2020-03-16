MADISON TWP. – A Kittanning man is facing charges after he allegedly took guns from a Madison Township (Clarion County) home on Feb. 22.
Jacob Tyler Rupert, 21, was charged with burglary and theft.
Rupert allegedly broke into the unattended Long Lane East home, belonging to an 85-year-old Rimersburg man, and stole two rifles from a locked gun safe in the basement.
According to court documents, security camera footage shows Rupert and the homeowner together in the basement looking for a tool at approximately 12:05 p.m. Later footage then shows Rupert returning to the home and breaking into the safe at approximately 12:20 p.m.
The victim and his family identified the suspect as Rupert, who had been staying at the home next door, police said.
On March 4, Rupert reportedly admitted to stealing the guns and said that he had “made a huge mistake.”
Police said the guns were recovered and returned.
Charges were filed March 10 by state police Trooper Evan Cyphert with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.