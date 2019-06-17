EAST BRADY – A Uniontown man is facing burglary and other charges stemming from an altercation on June 10 at approximately 10:30 p.m. in East Brady.
Ryan Scott Cunningham, 34, was charged with burglary, criminal trespassing and simple assault, and two counts each of making terroristic threats, criminal mischief and harassment.
According to court documents, Cunningham broke into an apartment along Kellys Way belonging to his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Kuntz, through a side window. Kuntz and Dustin Robinson were inside the home at the time of the incident.
Cunningham allegedly shoved Kuntz to the ground and got into a physical altercation with Robinson.
Robinson told police that Cunningham confronted him inside the apartment and started throwing punches. In an act of self-defense, Robinson said he bear-hugged Cunningham to avoid being struck. Both men then fell into a wardrobe, smashing a glass window, reports state.
Robinson suffered injuries to his right eye and left hand, police said.
After the fight, Cunningham allegedly threatened both Kuntz and Robinson, stating that he was “leaving and going to come back to the residence shooting.”
When Cunningham left, Kuntz heard glass smashing outside. Upon investigation, police said they discovered that Kuntz’s Suzuki X7 and Buick Rendezvous had slashed tires and smashed windshields. Robinson’s Ford Escape also had slashed tires.
Charges against Cunningham were filed June 12 by state police Trooper Nicholas Gray with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.