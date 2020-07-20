NEW BETHLEHEM – A Strattanvile man was charged after he allegedly damaged an iPhone on April 11 at approximately 12:30 a.m. at a home along Penn Street in New Bethlehem.
Brandon James Myers, 29, was charged with criminal mischief.
According to court documents, Myers and his girlfriend arrived at a home along Penn Street belonging to Gale Davis to talk to Davis’ daughter, who was on the phone at the time. When she ignored him, Myers took the phone out of her hand and threw it on the floor causing damage.
Police said the phone was an iPhone 11 Pro Max, valued at $1,099.99, and belonged to Gregory Hill.
Davis and her daughter reportedly told police that Myers was intoxicated at the time of the incident and became upset when her daughter ignored him. He then grabbed the phone and smashed it on the living room floor.
After smashing the phone, Myers allegedly began yelling profanities at Davis and threw money at her.
Scott Summerville, who witnessed the incident, reportedly confirmed Davis’ account of Myers’ actions in a separate interview on June 27.
During his own interview on May 8, Myers allegedly admitted to being at Davis’ house, but denied damaging the phone.
Charges against Myers were filed July 16 by New Bethlehem Police.