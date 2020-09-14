PERRY TWP. – A Rochester man is facing charges after he was accused of failing to complete a home renovation job despite payment between May 20, 2011 and Jan. 1, 2016 in Perry Township.
Gary William Leasure, 43, was charged with theft by deception and home improvement fraud.
According to court documents, Leasure, of Innovative Custom Cabinetry, was hired by Vallerie Hammond to build a kitchen for her Monterey Road home in 2011. While work on the project began in 2012, the wrong finish was used on the wood and the project was never completed.
From 2011 to 2016, Hammond reportedly wrote four checks to Innovative Custom Cabinetry totaling $28,937, which were cashed by Leasure.
Leasure also did some framing work for the kitchen, which was estimated to be approximately $3,000, police said.
Reports state that Hammond called Leasure multiple times to finish the work, but he wouldn’t answer the phone.
Leasure has allegedly also failed to contact Hammond to complete the job.
Charges were filed Aug. 28 by state police Trooper Patrick Berggren with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.