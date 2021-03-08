SLIGO – A 34-year-old Emlenton man is facing multiple drug charges following an incident on Jan. 8 at approximately 6:30 p.m. along Madison Street in Sligo.
Jonathan Dale Hudson was charged with conspiring to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance, using or possessing drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a communication facility.
Using a confidential informant, CNET reportedly made a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from Hudson for $100.
According to court documents, the purchase was initiated by the informant through Kaitlyn Ace via Facebook Messenger. In the messages, Ace told the informant to call “her boy John. The informant contacted Hudson and arranged to complete the purchase in Sligo.
At the site, Hudson approached the vehicle and introduced himself to the informant, police said. Hudson then allegedly retrieved an old film case from his pocket and removed a small ziplock baggie of meth from inside.
After the purchase was complete, Hudson reportedly told the informant that what he gave him “was really good stuff” and that he could get “large quantities” of meth, reports state.
Charges were filed March 8 by Clarion County Detective Roger Wright with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.