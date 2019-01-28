HAWTHORN – A West Mifflin man was charged with theft stemming from an incident on Jan. 5 in Hawthorn Borough.
Cleveland Brown-Hall, 26, was charged with theft of services and providing false identification to authorities.
According to court documents, New Bethlehem Police officers were dispatched to a home along Brookville Street for a report of a theft that took place at approximately 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim, Darcai Waters.
Waters, a driver for Z-Trip Taxi Company in Pittsburgh, reportedly told police that Brown-Hall had requested a taxi ride from a Pittsburgh Giant Eagle to a home in Hawthorn and that she had made the approximate hour-long trip. When they arrived at the address, Brown-Hall exited the vehicle and told Waters that he would be back to pay the $223 bill but never returned.
After multiple unsuccessful attempts to contact Brown-Hall, Waters eventually called police, reports state. While speaking with police at the home, Brown-Hall explained that he didn’t have any money, but that his sister was coming from Pittsburgh and she would be able to pay his taxi fare.
When asked who he was, reports state, a nervous Brown-Hall initially provided officers with the name Jerod Brown and a birthdate of Aug. 19, 1993, but a database search showed no record of the name or date of birth. Brown-Hall eventually provided his correct name, allegedly explaining that he lied because he was afraid of police.
Although multiple warrants against Brown-Hall were discovered, police said he was released because no other agencies were available to pick him up.
