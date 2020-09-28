RIMERSBURG – A Northern Cambria man is facing charges following an incident on Sept. 19 at approximately 7:10 p.m. in Rimersburg.
Raymond P. Dumm, 36, was charged with criminal trespassing and harassment.
According to reports, Dumm refused to leave an Atchison Way home after being told to do so by the homeowner, Krissa Myers.
In addition, Dumm allegedly pushed Monica Clapper of Rimersburg and punched her in the face, causing injury to the inside of her mouth.
Charges were filed Sept. 24 by New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.