NEW BETHLEHEM – A Brookville man was charged with trespassing following an incident on July 3 at approximately 7:50 p.m. in New Bethlehem.
Dennis D. Dinger, 37, allegedly entered on and caused a disturbance on the front porch of a Short Street home belonging to Kelly McElhattan, 51, of New Bethlehem.
Dinger also reportedly threatened to kick in the door of the residence.
McElhattan asked Dinger to leave, police said.
Charges were filed July 9 by New Bethlehem Police Officer John Smith with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.