NEW BETHLEHEM – A 34-year-old Butler man was cited for violating fish and boat laws following an incident on July 26 at approximately 2:40 p.m. in New Bethlehem.
Stephen A. Haley was charged with fishing without a license and providing false information to authorities.
According to court documents, Haley was caught fishing along Red Bank Creek, at the New Bethlehem dam, without first obtaining and possessing a valid 2021 Pennsylvania fishing license.
In addition, Haley also allegedly provided false information on a report to the officer, claiming that he did have a valid fishing license at the time of the interaction.
Charges were filed Aug. 5 by Fish and Boat Commission Officer Connor Dobransky with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.