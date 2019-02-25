NEW BETHLEHEM – A 35-year-old New Bethlehem man was cited for violating borough ordinances on Feb. 19 at approximately 9:35 a.m. along Wood Street in New Bethlehem.
Noah M. Wonderling reportedly failed to pay the required fees set by New Bethlehem Borough for the collection of garbage and rubbish.
Including restitution, a total amount of $336.25 is owed, reports state.
Charges were filed Feb. 22 by New Bethlehem Police Sgt. Daniel Clark Jr. with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.
