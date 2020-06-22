NEW BETHLEHEM – A 41-year-old New Bethlehem man was cited for violating borough ordinances on June 9 at approximately 10:55 a.m. in New Bethlehem. Earl F. Gemas Sr. was caught allegedly burning garbage on his Washington Street property. Charges were filed June 18 by New Bethlehem Police.
