ALTOONA (AP) — The concrete porch pad weighed a ton and a half, and after Nate Diehl finished with the jackhammer, it split down the middle, opening like a trap door.
Diehl and the jackhammer plunged toward the ground 8 feet below, while the side edges gave way, flipping the half-slabs like playing cards.
Diehl landed on his feet, then collapsed onto his side and thought he was going to die.
But instead of slamming onto Diehl, the half-slabs came together to form a tent — with the help of the jackhammer — then settled, increasing their weight during 10 seconds of darkness and sadness that centered for Diehl on his wife and two daughters — until his body could take no more pressure.
Then the pressure stopped increasing, and Diehl opened his eyes to see the upright jackhammer and its horizontal handles forming a cross, and he knew he wasn’t going to die.
That was April 12.
On May 9, Diehl couldn’t make it to a presentation of lifesaving medals to a couple of the firefighters who freed him from his would-be tomb — only because Diehl was back at work for the construction company he founded, Diehlco, according to fire Chief Tim Hileman, who made the presentations.
Mark Walls, a Diehlco employee who witnessed the collapse, at 6-foot-7 and 300 pounds, was strong enough to lift one slab a little immediately after the accident, so the jackhammer shifted and took some of the weight.
Diehl himself couldn’t move anything but his eyes and hands — but he used one of those hands to shift rubble stone to the other, which he used to place the stone strategically, helping to arrest the settling of the slabs.
It was a task at which Walls, along with Diehl’s brother, Neal Diehl, a company co-owner, plus employee Ben Kepner, also labored, as they awaited the arrival of firefighters.
Walls afterward spoke of Diehl’s guardian angel and a miracle.
Diehl, a religious man, credits God for his survival.
Strangely, the event “was not violent by any means,” Diehl said.
It was selectively violent, according to Walls.
“Something threw you violently to the ground and laid the concrete on your body,” he told Diehl afterward.
Had those dynamics been reversed, the slabs would have crushed him, Diehl said.
Strangely also, Neal Diehl and Kepner arrived from a trip that included a stop for ice cream just as the accident unfolded — just in time to lend their help, Diehl said.
Diehl can’t explain the sadness.
He didn’t want to try to explain, because when he tried to recall the feeling after the accident, he came unglued.
Throughout the event, Diehl said he wasn’t afraid.
“I knew I was heading to heaven,” he said.
When firefighters arrived, he, along with Walls, Neal Diehl and Kepner were able to tell them what needed done, Diehl said.
The firefighters set to work immediately, communicating with one another seamlessly, producing all the required equipment — including a battery operated spreader and cribbing — as they needed it.
“They worked as a perfect team,” Diehl said.
They also reassured him as they worked.
Nick Wukovich talked to him “like another brother,” Diehl said.
“He was calm, extremely professional,” Diehl said. “He gave me the confidence I would be OK.”
Diehl first felt pain, along with relief, when the firefighters removed the first slab, which lay on his legs.
He felt more pain when they removed the second slab, which lay on his upper body.
He later found the accident had cracked his No. 3, 4 and 5 ribs — though without displacing them.
There was no injury to his head, as a CT scan at the UPMC Altoona trauma unit showed.
He’s recovered now. He can even sneeze without pain.
He’s a professional engineer, so he can explain what went wrong that day on the 1400 block of Tyler Avenue in Pleasant Valley, at the home of a customer who lives across the street from Diehl’s home.
It was the minimal overlap — just an inch or so — of the wire mesh that reinforced the concrete, Diehl said.
The slab broke along the seam, he said.
Diehl had been careful all day, as he’d jackhammered along the edges of the slab, to break it loose from the two side walls and the front wall, he said.
But it was the end of the day, and as he finished hammering at the middle of the front wall, he relaxed, and was on the verge of telling Walls they were done, when it happened.
“I stopped thinking of the danger,” he said.
He was back to work in a week.
All he took for pain was Tylenol and Motrin, he said.
Chief Hileman presented the medals to Wukovich and Capt. Mike Hawksworth, based on what Diehl said about the incident to the Fire Department.
Hileman also issued letters of commendation to the others on the crew that day: Assistant Chief Steve Shilling, Capt. Adam Free, engineer Eric Kowalski, engineer Steve Milliron and firefighter Brian Morrow.
The awards enhance morale, Hileman said.
He investigates to ensure those kind of awards are justified, he said.
Firefighters arrived about three minutes after the call and took about 15 minutes to free Diehl, Shilling said.
“I shouldn’t have survived,” Diehl said.
