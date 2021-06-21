TOBY TWP. – A 63-year-old Clarion man is facing charges following a two-vehicle crash on June 16 along Route 68, near Holtzinger Lane, in Toby Township.
Kent Craig Hilliard was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving without a license, operating a vehicle with an expired registration and failing to yield.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched to the scene of the crash at approximately 3:30 p.m. Once they arrived, troopers spoke with Dianne L. Priester, 57, of Sligo, who had been driving a 2018 Buick Regal. Priester explained that she had been traveling south along Route 68 when Hilliard pulled out in front of her in a 2012 Fiat 500.
Priester reportedly swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision, but struck the front end of Hilliard’s vehicle.
In his account of the incident, police said, Hilliard explained that he believed that the roadway was clear before pulling out of a private driveway. Hilliard alleged that Priester was traveling too fast.
Hilliard reportedly noted that he had taken the Fiat from a home belonging to Pamela McMasters, where he had been staying to take care of McMasters’s dogs. He also allegedly admitted that he did not have a driver’s license.
Priester’s vehicle sustained disabling damage, while Hilliard’s vehicle had minor damage, police said.
Both drivers and Priester’s passenger, Amanda D. Stemmerick, 37, of Sligo, were all wearing seatbelts and escaped injury in the crash.
During a later interview, reports state, McMasters told police that she had invited Hilliard to stay at her home to watch her dogs while she was at work. She pointed out that her keys were hanging near the door, but that she did not give Hilliard permission to use her vehicle.
The vehicle was returned to McMasters’ house.
Charges against Hilliard were filed June 20 by Trooper Stephanie Graham with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.