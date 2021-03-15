PORTER TWP. – A 31-year-old New Bethlehem man is facing drug-related charges stemming from an incident on Feb. 15 along Route 66 in Porter Township.
Robert Leonard Franklin was charged with using or possessing drug paraphernalia, possessing a controlled substance, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, careless driving, operating a vehicle without the required financial responsibility, failing to drive at a safe speed, disregarding traffic lanes and failing to wear a seatbelt.
According to court documents, state police troopers were dispatched to the scene of a one-vehicle crash along Route 66, near Reed Lane, at approximately 11 a.m., where they found Franklin’s Hyundai Elantra with disabling damage. It was determined that the vehicle had traveled off the right side of the wet, slushy roadway and struck a utility pole.
Franklin was reportedly discovered unconscious, laying across the front passenger’s seat with his legs on the driver’s seat. He was transported to Clarion Hospital for treatment.
Through an investigation, police said it was determined that Franklin had a suspended license and his vehicle had a “Type F” suspension.
At approximately 4 p.m. the same day, police were dispatched to the hospital after they had been informed that Franklin had allegedly been in possession of plastic baggie containing suspected methamphetamine and a glass pipe.
On Feb. 16, Franklin reportedly admitted to owning the drug-related items. He explained that he had just picked up the meth in Clarion and was on his way home when he crashed. Charges were filed March 11 by Trooper Evan Cyphert with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.