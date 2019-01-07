Today

Rain. High 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Remaining cloudy late. Low 28F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 31F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.