MONROE TWP. – A suicidal man was reportedly taken into custody last week following a lengthy police standoff in Monroe Township.
According to reports, state police were dispatched to the Interstate 80 Clarion River Bridge at approximately 2:15 p.m. on May 21 for a man preparing to jump off the bridge.
The man, whose name was not released, was taken into custody after an extended standoff.
Reports state that Clarion Fire & Hose Co. No. 1 and Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to close I-80 and conduct traffic control. The interstate was closed in both directions between the Shippenville and Clarion exits for nearly three hours. Backups continued to be reported throughout the evening on multiple roadways, including Route 322, Route 66 and Route 68.
No further information was available as of press time.