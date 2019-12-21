You got through Thanksgiving in one piece. Now, Christmas and Hanukkah are here, and you have to put up with those same family members, again. You don’t know how you can do it.
Penn Highlands Healthcare Behavioral Health Services offers some great advice for being with various types of people in our lives and how to keep ourselves calm.
What do you do about:
The nosy person who asks too many personal questions?
“It is always important to set boundaries with family and friends,” Arianne Zimmerman, MA, LPC, Director, Clinical Operations for Behavioral Health Services at Penn Highlands DuBois, said.
“Set limits – don’t talk about information that you don’t want to. It is important to set healthy boundaries for your own wellbeing. It is also helpful to be mindful of how you are feeling in your body. Notice if you start to feel increase heartrate and tightness in your body. Always remember to breathe, it helps to reset the fight or flight system that we all encounter during stressful experiences.”
If you can, be prepared for the questions you think people might ask – especially if you have had a recent change in life. “Have a standard statement to respond,” Zimmerman said. “But always be kind in how you do that….People are the way that they are, and it has nothing to do with you. That is really important to remember. It’s a hard lesson to learn but an important one…people are who they are and it has nothing to do with you.”
Besides, she said, they are probably not just nosy with you – it’s the rest of the family too – do your best to depersonalize it.
The mean one who makes rude comments to you and about others?
“Again, go back to boundaries,” Zimmerman said. “Stick up for yourself to others in a polite way.”
Do your best to not take things personally. “They are likely making rude and unfiltered comments at work and home, too,” she said. Don’t think it is just you.
“Use humor if you can, or say ‘That’s not very nice.’ Shut it down. Do your best to not engage with it. It’s not worth the stress,” she said.
The one who ignores you or doesn’t include you? It may be the one giving you a tube of lip balm, again, while others get new iPads?
“You probably already have the feeling going into the party that something is off in the relationship,” Zimmerman said. “If you feel slighted or feel like your relationship is off, have that conversation before the encounter.”
“It is not really about the gift. It’s about feeling included. There is probably a rift between you and the family member that needs addressed.
When you do talk to the person, make it about how you feel and not the gift. Start off by saying “I don’t feel included and this is why…” Then, specifically list what makes you feel that way.
If it is always occurring, learn more about the dynamics. “There is a reason that you have that feeling. If you feel a rift in the relationship, – it is helpful to start the conversation to understand where the disconnection is coming from. It is also important to understand that sometimes, no matter how hard you may try to make amends that it may not work out in the way you would like it to.”
“Do your best not to be pulled into an emotional reaction. We often feed off other’s energy. Take the high road. We perpetuate that bad energy if we don’t,” Zimmerman said.
Instead, change the energy up within the relationship. Create your boundaries. If your mother-in-law has rude or mean comments, say out loud or to yourself “I respect you as the mother of whomever, but I won’t tolerate you treating me that way.” Setting those healthy boundaries is very important.
Find the courage to ask questions and communicate as clearly as possible to avoid misunderstandings.
The one who brings up politics or opposing viewpoints repeatedly?
“Don’t get pulled into people’s ‘stuff,’” Zimmerman said. “Be confident in who you are. If they feel very strongly about something, your comments are not going to change their minds. It just causes you distress.”
“Other people have their right to have their opinions,” she said. Take a deep breath, learn to ignore them or change the subject.
The one who is nice but complains about everything and everybody? Their life is just always bad when you ask.
“This is certainly frustrating, but understand that it is the person’s reality,” Zimmerman said. “The person is in a place where they actually feel that way. You can validate their feelings but try to engage with the person in a different way. Compliment them on something (what they are wearing, what he/she brought for dinner). Engaging the person in a different way helps change perspective.”
The one who feels bold enough to go through your drawers, cupboards and medicine cabinet – helping themselves?
“What is their intention for doing that? Is it to look for something? Are they nosy or what is their goal?” Innocently ask, “What is going on?”
No matter what the annoying behavior is, if you try to understanding their behavior and the intention behind it, it helps to gain perspective on where the person is coming from. Always be kind – and remember to never take things personally.
The one who may have an addiction problem and you don’t know what to say?
“Often, people who are struggling with addiction are isolative and often don’t feel like they belong.” Zimmerman said.
What can you do? “Engage them and make them feel comfortable. Make them feel like they belong.” Talk about anything interesting, include them in activities and be positive.
The one who may have lost a significant other?
“It is always hard when someone loses a loved one,” Zimmerman said. “Most people err on the side of not saying anything, but most of those who are grieving want to be engaged. They want to talk about it.”
The best thing to do? “Share a favorite memory of the person they’ve lost. People who lost someone feel life just goes on without them. Just ask ‘How are you doing?’ Even just asking their memories of their Christmases or holidays can start a conversation. Try to engage them.”
And be sure to check in with them regularly beyond the holidays, too.
And in the end:
Try to make the best of your holiday situations. If you can get through your obligations mostly unscathed, make time to do things to de-stress. Take a walk. Breathe. Look at Christmas lights. Enjoy the music of the season.
From everyone at Penn Highlands Healthcare, have a happy, healthy holiday season!