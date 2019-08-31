The first-ever Manufacturing Marketing World educational conference will take place this fall to help manufacturers modernize their marketing and sales efforts.
The first date is Oct. 10 in St. Marys, Pa., and the second is Oct. 17 in Jamestown, N.Y. The content of both dates is identical.
The conference features a lineup of nine sessions, with expert speakers in both the manufacturing and sales/marketing fields. Guest speakers will include Beth Seals of Zippo, President Rob White of Dahlstrom Roll Form, and President Curt Anderson of Falconer Electronics, among others.
Topics will include:
- How to stand out at a trade show
- How to humanize the sales process
- Best practices on linkedin
- How manufacturers use blogging to increase web traffic
- Manufacturers and IP: trademarks, copyright, social, and advertising
- Inbound marketing from a manufacturing ceo’s perspective
- How blogging and inbound marketing helped falconer electronics
- Generating leads with content-based marketing
- Software/tools for sales & marketing teams
Refreshments will be provided throughout the day, and lunch is included for all attendees.
Participants will also get the chance to network with peers and industry experts.
The event will be put on by protocol 80, Inc. and is sponsored by the Northwest Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center, Manufacturers Association of the Southern Tier, and Clarion University Small Business Development Center. To learn more about the conference or order tickets, visit mfgmarketingworld.com.