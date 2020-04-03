As this annual magazine went to press, the nation, indeed the world was in flux. The novel coronavirus had had emerged and was disrupting all our daily lives. We could no long gather in groups, state-at-home orders were issue by states, restaurants were allowed to offer only takeout or delivery orders, entire sports seasons — even the Olympics — were cancelled.
This magazine is largely made up of lists of things to do, places to go and see, and information about local sports and sporting events. Obviously all of things are changing from day to day and those changes impact the contents of this magazine.