I want to thank everyone who volunteered, sponsored and helped with the 20th Annual Poker Run at Redbank Valley Municipal Park. It was a rousing success all around, and everyone who came had a great time. The rain in the morning settled the dust and all the riders commented on how nice the trail was.
A special thanks to all who worked hard on the trail this year; without your long hours and hard work, it wouldn’t be possible to put this event on. Also, thank you to our many sponsors for supporting your local park — remember, it is our local businesses that make a community strong, so support them as they support us.
I want to thank the ladies and gentlemen in the registration building and kitchen for all of their hard work, and also the New Bethlehem and Hawthorn fire companies for providing us with support on that day.
Finally, a big thank you to all the landowners who allow us to travel across their property for this event. It is citizens like you who make a community park such as this a special place for generations of families to enjoy.
TYLER L. WEAVER
Manager
Redbank Valley
Municipal Park