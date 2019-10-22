CLARION – A 23-year-old Mayport man is facing drug-related and other charges stemming from a high speed police chase that reportedly took place on Oct. 16 at approximately 7:30 p.m. in Clarion Borough.
Sky Alexander Hoffman was charged with two counts each of manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possessing a controlled or counterfeit substance and using or possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia, three counts of reckless endangerment, and one count each of criminal conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility, fleeing or attempting to elude police, aggravated assault, reckless driving, careless driving and multiple other traffic violations.
According to reports, the Clarion Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) used a confidential informant to purchase two-and-a-half grams of methamphetamine from Hoffman for $200 at a residence in Clarion Borough. The informant used social media to set up the transaction.
After the purchase was complete, police reportedly followed Hoffman’s vehicle and a traffic stop was attempted along South Sixth Avenue.
Hoffman allegedly failed to stop, rapidly accelerating and fleeing at a high rate of speed and traveling through the stop sign at the intersection of South Sixth Avenue and Boundary Street. The vehicle continued at a high rate of speed past Clarion Elementary School, before it turned around and traveled west on Boundary Street, reports state.
After stopping on Boundary Street, police said a person was observed getting out of the vehicle and running into the woods on the elementary school property. Hoffman then allegedly drove away heading west on Boundary Street with police still in pursuit.
The fleeing passenger, later identified as Brayanna J. Aites, was eventually found in the woods and taken into custody, reports state.
Aites reportedly told police that Levi Zacherl, who was also a passenger in Hoffman’s vehicle, also fled at the same time she did.
Aites was charged with manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, possessing a controlled or counterfeit substance and possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia.
As police continued to chase the fleeing vehicle, Hoffman allegedly drove in a reckless manner, passing other cars on the left twice and running a total of eight stop signs.
Eventually ending up on Frampton Street approaching Greenville Avenue, police reportedly met Hoffman’s vehicle. Police bumped the vehicle from behind and Hoffman traveled forward, striking another police car.
Hoffman then allegedly put his vehicle in reverse and rammed one of the police cars.
Reports state that officers approached Hoffman’s vehicle at gunpoint, while the suspect was still attempting to back up into the police car. Hoffman was forcibly removed from his vehicle and taken into custody.
During a search, police said a drawstring bag containing a plastic cigarette case with five baggies of suspected meth were discovered in the vehicle. In addition, several plastic baggies and a vial of suspect meth were reportedly found in a wallet belonging to Aites.
A metal tin with drug paraphernalia, a baggie containing a white powder and several other drug-related items — including a lock box containing stamp bags, a digital scale and packing material — were also found, reports state.
Preliminary hearings for both Hoffman and Aites are scheduled for Nov. 5.
Charges were filed Oct. 17 with the office of District Judge Duane L. Quinn.