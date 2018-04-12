Today

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 66F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. High 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.