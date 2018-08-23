Brookville Area School District will begin classes on Tuesday, Aug. 28. The summer has zipped by as summers usually do and soon buses will be a daily sight once more.
Some students have already begun learning new things such as the football team and the marching band. While the football team has been practicing in preparation for its first game, this Friday, the band has been learning a new halftime routine and new songs.
For both groups it’s intensive training in a short period of time. New players and band members must learn to adjust to the high school level and new expectations. Even seasoned players and band members are getting back into the groove as they leave summer vacation behind. Both groups will take to the field this week – one in gridiron play and one in halftime performance.
Watching band members learn a new halftime routine while playing a new song made me realize just how difficult their task is as they prepare for a performance. They have one week, just one, to learn all the steps and all the notes. How many of us I wonder if handed a variety of things totally new on Monday would be picture perfect by Friday?
I think of computer programs we’ve had to learn over the years as technology has advanced in the newspaper industry. While we’ve been excited about a new program, we’ve also been apprehensive about whether we’d be able to publish a newspaper the following week after an update. We’ve always managed it but not without some stumbles along the way.
Even that analogy isn’t quite equal to what these students are doing. Maybe if we added in a new phone system along with a computer upgrade it would be closer. These students have to remember to step forward, back and sideways, where to move to on the field as they remember the various spots they need to get to throughout the routine, then add in learning to play a new song, watching their section leaders and the drum majors. Whew! Just putting that all down in black and white makes me wonder how the newest band members let alone seasoned marching band members can get it all down in just a week.
While many of us who have not been in band may think marching is just, well, marching, that isn’t the case. Watching the members go through drills their feet sometimes pointed in a different direction than their body and face and at other times there weight was more on the front of the foot. There were definite ways in which they were being instructed in how to march. It wasn’t just a lift the knees high and move to spot A or spot B while playing their instrument. Much more goes into marching than that.
These students must learn to depend on one another, to trust the drum majors and section leaders, to follow instructions and to be responsible for their part of the overall performance.
Band director Kyle Gabrigel said life lessons will be taught through band and I can see where that is true.
Maybe we every student should have to go through band or be a member of a team of some sort. One that provides such life lessons to help handle the struggles they may face as they get older and are no longer in school.
This Friday parents, classmates, teachers, friends and community members will see how well the performance comes together and how well the football practices has brought the team together. But this is just the first game, the first performance of this young marching band. I hope many of those watching will ignore whatever minor slip-ups may occur and realize they are all a part of the process of learning.
Instead let’s focus on what these students have already achieved in such a small amount of time. As we watch them, let’s focus on the smiles on their faces, their determination and strength in standing before family, friends and strangers to perform the new routine.
They are to be commended for doing so. Let’s, as Patti Slaughter would say, take a moment to give them words of encouragement and a smile.
While I’ve focused mainly on the band, there are many other groups and clubs in school that instill those life lessons in the younger generations whether by leading them to look for ways to help out in the community or to help out a fellow student. Teaching them to be kind, to respect each other and themselves and to always strive to do their best.
Over the years, I’ve heard a lot of complaints about school taxes, curriculum, class size and more. While many of those issues may need tweaked, revised or even overhauled, I can surely say that the schools in our area care about the students and work toward preparing them for the next part of their life’s journey. The experiences, the teaching, the caring, respect shown to them and the responsibility and work ethic expected of them all mix together to provide lessons for a lifetime.
Yes marching band is more than just music and school is more than just a classroom.
