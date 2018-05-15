Margaret May Pence, 87, of Brookville, formerly of Fairmount City, died Monday morning, May 14, 2018, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
Born August 20, 1930, in Truittsburg, she was a daughter of Otto Eugene and Orphie Arvilla (Bish) Keller.
She married James Harrison Pence in July 1949. He preceded her in death on February 8, 1960.
Mrs. Pence worked for Rola Jensen.
She was a member of the Fairmount City United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Pence was the last member of her immediate family.
Survivors include two sons, Ernie Harrison Pence and his wife, Bonnie, of Distant, and Gordon Lee Pence and his wife, Tanza, of Fairmount City; six grandchildren, Michelle Clark (Dan Swanger), Christopher Pence (Jill), Shannon Hawkins (Josh), Evan Pence (Ashley), Cherie Schultz (Cody) and James Pence (Ashley); and 10 great-grandchildren, Bradley Pence, Aly Pence, Aidan Hawkins, Alayna Hawkins, Eli Hawkins, Adelynn Pence, Bryella Pence, Westyn Pence, Caden Schultz and Conner Schultz.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Peggy Lou Clark; and six sisters, Ethel “Min” Irene Keller, Sarah “Rose” Arvilla Shaffer, Margie Mae Boozer, Jenny Ruth Keller, Illene Keller and Effie Marcellia Clontz.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. today, Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn with the Rev. Cindy Duffee officiating.
Interment will be in Salem Cemetery, Frogtown, Clarion County.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Mrs. Pence to the Fairmount City United Methodist Church, 234 Penn St., New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
