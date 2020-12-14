Margaret (Peg) Lucille Miller Buzard, 83, of Mayport, passed away at Clarion Hospital on December 11, 2020.
Born October 9, 1937 in Reynoldsville, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd "Pete" and Alathea( Himes) Miller.
She graduated from Clarion Limestone High school in 1954.
Margaret married Raleigh Scott Buzard in 1954. He preceded her in death in August of 1994.
She worked for Sylvania for three years, was acting postmaster in Limestone for one year, and then went to beauty school and had her own shop for eight years.
Mrs. Buzard owned Peg and Scott's Bar for 14 years and had the flower shop at the Clarion mall for eight years. She was also a bartender at the Clarion Moose for one year, worked at Quick Stop Exit 60 and worked at Arby's until her retirement.
She enjoyed doing yard work, crocheting, puzzles, and spending time with her family during the holidays.
Survivors include four children, Cindy Merryman (Ken Lee), Mike (Wendy) Buzard, Sam Buzard and Deb (Rick) Harmon; one sister, Ruth Zellers; and one brother, Melvin (Joan) Miller; nine grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, Ben Buzard; a step-daughter; and great grandson.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.
