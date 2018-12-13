Margaret “Peggy” Therese Allison (née Reinsel), 88, died Wednesday night, December 12, 2018, surrounded by her family at home in Fairmount City.
Born March 11, 1930, on a farm near Frogtown, she was the daughter of Robert "Bob” D. and Susanna (McGranahan) Reinsel.
Her life can be characterized by three words: Faith, Family and Fellowship.
Mrs. Allison attended a one-room schoolhouse from first through eighth grade near her parents’ farm. She graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School in 1948 and then attended New Kensington Business School.
She met the love of her life in high school as they sat next to one another in class. Mrs. Allison was an assertive young woman. In tenth grade, she asked Bob to a Sadie Hawkins dance as their first date. She creatively made him a corsage of cabbage and radishes. In her senior year, Mrs. Allison was voted the Clarion-Limestone High School Prom Queen.
Mrs. Allison married her high school sweetheart, Robert “Bob” C. Allison, on Thanksgiving, November 22, 1951, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Crates. They were married for 67 years. He survives.
She moved to Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. to be with Bob as he served his country in the Army. Afterward they moved to Washington County, then Butler, before returning to the Frogtown area to buy a farm next to Mrs. Allison’s parents in 1956. In 1973, they bought Mrs. Allison’s parents' farm, moving into the house where she was born.
Mrs. Allison had a welcoming spirit, frequently thinking of others and their needs first. She loved to have family, friends and "friends of friends" in her home for an overnight stay, a meal around the kitchen table or a neighborly visit. Her home was often the scene of holiday and family celebrations.
Mrs. Allison originated the Allison family Autumn Leaf Festival “Soup Day” which celebrated its 44th annual event this year.
Always curious about other cultures, she has welcomed guests from Bulgaria, Chile, Germany, Greece, Israel, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Palestine and Uzbekistan. She was a master of stretching a prepared meal to accommodate unexpected visitors. Her candy bowl was known for always being generously filled. No one was a stranger in her home and no one could leave before signing her guest book and getting a hug from her.
She served in many capacities with the Hawthorn Girl Scout Troop when her daughters were active in the group. For years, Mrs. Allison opened her home as a SAFE (Stop Abuse For Everyone, Inc.) emergency shelter to women and children in need.
Mrs. Allison was a lifelong parishioner at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. For decades she was involved teaching catechism, helping with the church dinners, cleaning the church, crafting the altar cloths and serving in the Rosary Altar Society.
She thrilled in seeing God’s creation as she traveled to Alaska, Florida, Hawaii, Ireland, Southwest United States and the Canadian Maritimes. She collected unique and exquisite stones from locations that she visited. Mrs. Allison enjoyed reading, sewing and painting. Many of her art pieces are on display at her home and family homes. She loved taking pictures. A camera was always nearby and she delighted in sharing the photos with everyone.
In addition to her husband, survivors include nine children, Stephen Allison and his wife, Diane Hartman, of Fairmount City, Theresa Allison of Wexford, Ruth Clover of Wilkinsburg, David Allison and Dalena McCauley Rupp of South Bethlehem, Linda Allison-Doane and her husband, Ron, of Horseheads, N.Y., Kenneth Allison and his wife, Dawna, of Fairmount City, Thomas Allison of Clearfield, Susan Allison and her husband, Patrick Koeppl, of Limestone, and Tate Allison and his wife, Rebecca, of Fisher; 20 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Edward Reinsel and his wife, Edie, of Fairfax, Va., and Robert Reinsel and his wife, Bernice, of Fairfax, Va.; a sister-in-law, Yvonne Stewart of Xenia, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Edgar Shofestall of Corsica; and a large extended family including numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, John; her sister, Mary Susanne Miller; three brothers-in-law, Rudolph Miller, Lee Allison and Robert Stewart; and a sister-in-law, Patricia Shofestall.
The Allison family wishes to thank Diana and Janianne Patton for their loving dedication in caring for Mrs. Allison over the past several years. A special thank you to the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice staff for their care of Peggy during the past weeks and to everyone who helped care for Peggy.
Family, friends and others, whose lives Mrs. Allison touched are invited to the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 16, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course, just chat.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 17, 2018, at the St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Crates, with the Rev. Samuel Bungo officiating.
Memorial donations can be made in Mrs. Allison’s name to the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice Program, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214; and/or a charity of the donor’s choice.
To send online condolences and share a memory, visit www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
