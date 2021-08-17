Marie Adams, 89, of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 at her home, following an illness.
Born July 24, 1932, in Greenwood Township, Clearfield County, she was the daughter of the late Walter Lynn Hipps and Della N. Johnston Hipps.
She graduated from high school and worked as a clerk for L.F. Widmann’s in New Bethlehem for 25 years.
She married John Adams on June 8, 1952. He preceded her in death on July 25, 2012.
Mrs. Adams attended the Oak Ridge United Methodist Church.
Survivors include two sons, Terry Adams and Mark Adams and his wife, Charleen, all of New Bethlehem; grandchildren, Shawn Garcia and partner, Josh, Paul Laborde and partner, Julie, Jacob and Lori Reesman, and Michelle Adams; five great-grandchildren, Ian Mangiantini, Dominick Laborde, and Raigan, Bella and Vanna Paskowski; four sisters, Rebecca Schurr of Bells Landing, Beulah Schafer of New York, Theresa Johnston and husband, James, of Mahaffey and Sandra Hipps of Baltimore, Md.; and a sister-in-law, Filamino Hipps.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Nancy Ellen Adams; three brothers, John Hipps and wife, Jean, Barton Hipps and Harry Lynn Hipps; two sisters, Mary Thompson and husband, Richard, and Joyce McCracken and husband, Lynn; brother-in-law, Randy Schurr; and a granddaughter, Terri Marie.
At Marie’s request there will be no calling hours or services.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.