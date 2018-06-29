Marie Jean McKinney, 90, of Sligo, died Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at Jefferson Manor Health Center in Brookville surrounded by her family.
Born December 8, 1927, in Kingsville, she was the daughter of Franklin and Harriet (Coder) Carrier.
She married Max E. McKinney on January 7, 1948, He preceded her in death on July 15, 2005.
Mrs. McKinney was a lifelong resident of the area and attended the Sligo United Methodist Church.
Caring for her family was her life’s calling and she was very family oriented. Mrs. McKinney was a gifted baker and was known for her amazing pies. In her free time, she enjoyed working on puzzles, crocheting and knitting.
She was active in the Sligo Ambulance Service and the Eastern Star Clarion Chapter No. 267.
Mrs. McKinney made many special memories while camping at Deer Meadows in Cook Forest. She also traveled to several places with her husband and neighbors, Roy and Mary Hile. She will be remembered for the deep love she had for her family and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include three sons, Merle McKinney and his friend, Judy Guthrie, of Erie, Arnold McKinney and his wife, Cathy, of Rimersburg, and Paul McKinney and his wife, Mary Jane, of Rimersburg; two daughters, Joyce Kennedy and her husband, Tom, of Rimersburg, and Thelma Stewart and her husband, Karl, of Rimersburg; grandchildren, Kristen McKinney, Jessica Thomas, Isaiah Guthrie, Raymond McKinney and his wife, Shontell, Randy McKinney and his wife, Mandi, Shane McKinney, Jason McKinney and his wife, Lauren, Ashley Stewart, Cody Stewart and his wife, Miranda, and Tina Flick and her husband, Ryan; and great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Carson Thomas, Bryce Stewart, Bethany and Jason McKinney, Lexi and Zach Flick, Aniston Bauman, Danikah and Bentley McKinney, and Tanner and Jackson McKinney.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three great-grandchildren, Carter, Clayton and Taiya McKinney; and two sisters, Helen Hilliard and Barb Rugh.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 1, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, July 2, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., in Rimersburg.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 2, 2018, at the funeral home, with Tim Shimmons officiating.
Interment will be in Sligo Cemetery.
Contributions can be made in Mrs. McKinney’s honor to the Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, 10515 Route 68, Rimersburg, PA 16248, or the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org.
To leave a condolence for the family or view a tribute honoring her life, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.
