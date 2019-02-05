BUTLER — One of the state’s first medical marijuana dispensaries has given $15,000 to the Butler County Community College Education Foundation.
The money will help to fund scholarships and other activities at the community college, a spokesman said. said.
“When we opened in Butler County, we promised we would contribute $15,000 to a local organization,” said Cresco Yeltrah co-founder D. Michael Hartley, a former 18-year BC3 trustee and 17-year BC3 Education Foundation board member whose Cresco Labs’ CY+ on Pillow Street was established in February 2018.
“We found that Butler County Community College is not only rated the best community college in the state,” Hartley said of BC3’s top ranking in back-to-back Schools.com surveys, “but they are a great partner and resource for staff training. They also produce quality graduates, and we’ve found some great talent to join our team.”
In addition to its dispensary in Butler, Cresco Yeltrah has a second in Pittsburgh and a third about to open New Kensington, Hartley said.
As an unrestricted contribution, Cresco Yeltrah’s gift can fund the President’s Scholarship, a full-tuition award presented annually to students in the Top 10 percent of their graduating class at any of Butler County’s public high schools who enroll at BC3 in the semester following their commencement. It can also fund $500 BC3 scholarships for graduates of the Butler County Youth Leadership program, and activities from Rho Phi, BC3’s academic honor society, and other student organizations.
Cresco Yeltrah’s gift “gives students an opportunity to further their education who may not have the chance otherwise,” Hartley said.
The “beauty” of an unrestricted gift, said Ruth Purcell, executive director of the BC3 Education Foundation, “is that it lets us use it where there is the greatest need.”
Hartley served as a BC3 trustee from 1983 until 2001, and as its chairman from 1988 to 1991. He was also a member of the BC3 Education Foundation board from 1989 through 2006 and was reconnected to BC3 through current foundation board member Kelly Giles, Purcell said.
“What is really special about this gift,” said BC3 President Dr. Nick Neupauer, “is that it connects us to someone who was very important to the college in our earlier years. Mike dedicated a lot of hours, finances and expertise long ago when he was on the foundation board and on the board of trustees. And now, the Hartley family is still giving back to BC3.”
Cresco Yeltrah, co-founded by Hartley and his son, Kent, was among 27 medical marijuana dispensaries to be awarded permits in June 2017 from a pool of 280 applications, according to the state Department of Health. The company was selected in September as one of Green Entrepreneur magazine’s inaugural Top 100 cannabis industry leaders.
His son attended BC3, and his daughter, Allison, was a student in BC3’s College Within the High School program while at Butler Area Senior High School, Hartley said, adding that BC3 provides to students “two good years at a low cost to get their start before matriculating to another college.”
BC3’s tuition is the most affordable and its salary-to-cost ratio is the highest among more than 42 regional colleges and universities in the past two years, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard. Seventy-five percent of BC3 graduates are debt-free.
“It is a just a great school, and a great asset for Butler County,” Hartley said. “It is very deserving of its ranking, and I hope it is a recipient for years to come.
Cresco Yeltrah’s partner is Cresco Labs of Chicago, listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.