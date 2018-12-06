Marilyn Chappell Kihl, 82, of Dayton, formerly of Amherst, N.Y., died Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at the Back to Basics Personal Care Home in Dayton.
Born July 17, 1936, she as the daughter of Wilber and Anna (Buckham) Chappell of Buffalo, N.Y.
Ms. Kihl worked as a Librarian for the University of Buffalo.
She was a member of Eastern Star, MENSA, and the Shi Omega Sorority.
Ms. Kihl was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Amherst, N.Y.
Survivors include numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her prized pedigree toy poodle, Maxi.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 7, at the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc. in Rural Valley.
Funeral services will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 7, 2018, at the funeral home with the Rev. Kevin Hayley officiating.
Interment will be in East Avon Cemetery in Avon, N.Y. on Saturday, December 8, 2018.
