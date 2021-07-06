Marilyn L. Huber, 77, of Warren, died peacefully Friday morning, July 2, 2021, at Warren General Hospital, following a brief illness.
Born April 9, 1944, in New Bethlehem, she was the daughter of Charles and Zelda Ellen McGregor Travis.
She was a 1962 graduate of Redbank Valley High School.
Marilyn was a resident of Warren, since 1963, moving from New Bethlehem.
She provided childcare in her home for many years, retiring in 2020. She cared for 99 children in her career and loved every one of them as her own.
Marilyn was a member of First Church of God and enjoyed bowling, plaster craft and cake decorating.
Survivors include her sister, Jacqueline K. Bowser of Grove City; four brothers, Jerry Travis and wife, Connie, of Greensburg, Charles Travis and wife, Judy, of Warren, Dennis Travis and wife, Karen, of Apollo and Rodger Travis and wife, Mary Ann, of New Bethlehem; long-time special friends, the late Richard Pascuzzi and his wife, Patricia, of Warren and their family, Rich Pascuzzi (Lori), Scott Pascuzzi (Tracey), Lynette Swab (Daniel) and their children, Cole & Connor, Jeff Pascuzzi, Matt Pascuzzi (Betthany); and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph L. Huber, whom she was married to for 49 years.
Funeral services were held on Monday, July 5, 2021 at the First Church of God in Warren, with the Rev. Bill Hargenrader, pastor of the church, officiating.
Interment was in Cedar View Memorial Park in Strattanville.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff for the incredible care and support given to Marilyn over the past weeks.
Those wishing to place memorials may do so through the Warren Cancer Center, 2 Crescent Park, Warren, PA 16365.
