Marjorie J. Switzer, 86, of Sligo, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Clarion Hospital.
Born May 11, 1934 in Sligo, she was the daughter of Frank L. and Catherine E. (Greenawalt) Fagley.
Mrs. Switzer was of the Protestant faith and belonged to the Priscilla Rebekah Lodge in Sligo.
She loved music, poetry and reading her Bible. Family was paramount in Marjorie’s life and she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She will be deeply missed by her sons, Larry P. Switzer and companion, Deb Graham, of Knox, and William K. Switzer and wife, Gloria, of Rimersburg; grandchildren, Nathan Switzer and wife, Cheri, Michael Switzer and wife, Heidi, Jennifer Petrocy and husband, Steve, Jason Switzer and companion, Donna, Brian Switzer, Lacie McSwain and husband, Chris, Jeremy Switzer and wife, Kristen, Melissa Ford and husband, Jonathan, and Jarod Switzer; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and a brother, Robert Fagley and wife, Jean, of Greenville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Paul E. Switzer, whom she married February 14, 1952 and who passed away on February 16, 2018; a son, David E. Switzer; brothers, Melvin and Earl Fagley; and sisters, Edith Fagley Karpinski and Helen Fagley Reichard.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg, with the Rev. Mark Deeter officiating.
Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.
Burial will be in Sligo Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in Marjorie’s honor to Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church, P.O. Box 636, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Marjorie’s family or to view a video tribute, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.