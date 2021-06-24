Mark E. Rummel, 63, of Sligo, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at his home.
Born June 15, 1958, in Brookville, he was the son of Kenneth W. and Ruth L. (Simpson) Rummel.
He graduated from Union High School in 1976.
Mr. Rummel graduated from Clarion University with a degree in early childhood education.
He was employed for over 35 years as a teacher with Jefferson Clarion County Head Start where he just retired in the summer 2021.
Mr. Rummel will affectionately be remembered as “Mr. Mark” by his students.
He enjoyed golfing and worked in the pro-shop at Clarion Oaks Golf Course.
Mr. Rummel was a past Mayor of Sligo, a caretaker for his friend, Don Stemmerich, and a basketball coach.
He loved taking care of his two dogs, Beethoven and Cubby.
His memory will be cherished by his four sisters, Mary Elizabeth Hawk of Distant, Bonnie L. Rummel of Sligo, Kathy S. Gilhousen and husband, Todd, of Rimersburg and Sheri K. Shick and husband, Paul, of Rimersburg; his special friend, Dom Stemmerich; numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; great-great-nieces and nephews; and by many members of the Tom and Betty Johnson family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Gary K. Rummel; his brother-in-law, Edgar E. Hawk; and nephews, Adam K. Rummel and Josh A. Shay.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 25, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Additional visitation will be from noon until the time of the funeral services at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Brock R. Beveridge officiating.
Interment will be in the Sligo Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Rummel's honor to Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, 10515 Route 68, Rimersburg, PA 16248 or a charity of one’s choice.
For those unable to attend services or who wish to send an online condolence to the family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.