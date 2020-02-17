BROOKVILLE — The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in the office of Jefferson County Recorder Brianna Bullers:
- Noah Vance Burtner of Brookville and Jessica Lynn Campbell of Brookville.
- Alan Scott Clontz of Brookville and Candice Diane Blair of Brookville.
- David Kempton Beatty of Punxsutawney and Angela Sue Nighswander of Clarion.
- Benjamin William Fiscus of Brookville and Trishia Sue Cyphert of Brookville.
- Christopher L. Rhodes of Brookville and Robyn Margaret Clint of Brookville.