The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license at the office of Register and Recorder Diane Maihle Kiehl:
- Darold Wade Clontz of Brockway and Amber Lee Lawson of Brockway.
- Joseph Walter Ferraro of Brockway and Shayla Elizabeth Buzard of Brockway.
- Noah A. Miller of Hillsboro, Ky., and Kathryn S. Miller of Punxsutawney.
- Victor Nicklas Kosko Jr. of Sykesville and Eloise Jane Rice of Luthersburg.
- Jeremy Bret Allen of Brockway and Kara Elizabeth Verne of Brockway.
- Dylan Matthew Howard of DuBois and Rachael Mary Anderson of Brockway.
- Brian William Knarr of Kent, Ohio and Chelsea Florence Uhl of Kent, Ohio.
- Justin Cory Meanor of Punxsutawney and Amanda Lea Catarouche of Punxsutawney.
- Darren Rodney Pifer of Reynoldsville and Amy Rene Ott of Punxsutawney.
- Stephan Kyle Dempsey of Brookville and Hope Marie Goglin of DuBois.
