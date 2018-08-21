The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license at the office of Register and Recorder Diane Maihle Kiehl:
- Arthur Nicholson Evans of Punxsutawney and Darla Jean Simeone of Punxsutawney.
- Shane Kurtis McLaughlin of Brookville and MaddisonLea Royer of Brookville.
- Dylan Patrick Buffington of Brookville and Nathasha Marie Sarnovsky of Brookville.
