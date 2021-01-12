Martha Jeanne (Johnston) Laughlin, 91, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor.
Born March 4, 1929 in Sligo, she was the daughter of the late James A. and Marie (Burns) Johnston.
She married Charles A. Laughlin Jr. on December 23, 1950. He preceded her in death on December 28, 1989.
Mrs. Laughlin was a longtime, active member of the Oakwood Presbyterian Church until its closure, where she served as an elder on the session.
In addition to church activities, she contributed her time and talents to numerous community and school activities throughout the years.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and had many hobbies and interests, including a variety of needle arts, reading, drawing and oil painting.
Survivors include a daughter, Connie Laughlin and a son, Barry Laughlin, both of New Bethlehem; two grandchildren, Brendan (Corrie) Laughlin of New Bethlehem and Amanda (Josh) Millis of DuBois; two great-grandchildren, Rhiannon and Bailey Laughlin; and one sister-in-law, Romaine McCauley.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert Laughlin; two brothers, Robert Johnston and Clifford Johnston; and three sisters, Lois Fillgrove, Leona Painter and Patricia Klingensmith.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Janice Semeyn, Dr. Brandon Doverspike, Carol Brocious, Deanna Delp and the staff of Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor for their care and support.
There will be no visitation or services.
Interment will take place in the Squirrel Hill Cemetery, Porter Township, Clarion County.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Redbank Valley Public Library, 720 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.