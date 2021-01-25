Martha M. Rupp, 81, of New Bethlehem, died Friday, January 22, 2021 at her home following an illness.
Born December 14, 1939 in St. Charles, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Marie McGee Rockwell.
She was a 1957 graduate of Redbank High School.
She married Preston Rupp on January 1, 1959 in Deanville. They recently celebrated 62 years of marriage.
Mrs. Rupp enjoyed camping and being with her family and grandchildren.
She was a loving person who always put others ahead of herself.
In addition to her husband, Preston, she is survived by her children, Martha (Jason) Blake, Kevin (Bonnie) Rupp, Christine (Jeff) Patrick; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those preceding her in death in addition to her parents, are four brothers, Ed, Robert, Lester and Clair Rockwell; and two sisters, Genevieve William and Delores Rupp.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be no services held for Mrs. Rupp.
Interment will be in Kellersburg Cemetery.
Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a candle and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlong funeralhome.com.