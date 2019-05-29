Martin’s Food Markets in DuBois now offers Martin’s Direct at the Martin’s store at 22 Hoover Avenue in Dubois.
The new e-commerce addition to the Martin’s family of brands provides same-day pickup service, with online orders selected within the store and delivered directly to customer vehicles pulled up outside, according to a press release.
“Martin’s Direct is a simple and reliable new experience for our customers that offers the trusted quality, same great prices and assortment they have come to expect from Martin’s,” said John Petersal, store manager. “Our associates are excited about this next level of service we can provide to our customers.”
To place an order with Martin’s Direct, customers can use any device to visit the Martin’s Food Stores website, the Peapod website, or the Peapod app, enter their zip code and begin shopping. Before checking out, the customer will be asked to select when they would like to pick up their order.
In January, the company debuted the new brand in Lancaster with the opening of its new Giant Direct e-commerce hub.