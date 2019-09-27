Mary A. Rearick, 70, of New Bethlehem, died Thursday morning, September 26, 2019.
Born July 8, 1949, in Kittanning, she was the daughter of the late Angelo D. and Renza N. DeSantis.
She married Thomas D. “Tucker” Rearick on April 20, 1978. He preceded her in death on September 24, 2014.
Mrs. Rearick worked for Brookville Glove Factory for five years and Nu-Be Shirt Factory for eight years.
She was the vice president of the local chapter of the Amalgamated Clothing and Textile Workers’ Union in 1972 and 1973.
Mrs. Rearick went to Brookville Hospital Nurse’s Aide Training in 1979. She then attended practical nurses' class at the Clarion County Vo-Tech in 1981 and graduated from there in August 1982 where she was fourth in her class.
She then worked 30 years at the Brookville Hospital as a LPN.
Mrs. Rearick enjoyed Christmas with her family, walks on the New Bethlehem Trail and crossword puzzles.
She attended the Grace Baptist Church in New Bethlehem and helped with their vacation Bible school and a kids group called God Prints.
Survivors include two sisters, Anna Baran of Harrington, Del., and Valerie Weber and her husband, George “Bud,” of Arnold, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 30, and from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. Bob Ryver and the Rev. Randy DeSantis officiating.
Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery, Distant.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.