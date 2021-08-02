Mary B. (Kirk) Procious, 79, of Cabot, formerly of Kittanning, died Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Shadyside Hospital following the sudden onset of an acute lymphoma.
Born August 21, 1941 in Butler, she spent her youth in New Bethlehem and graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1959. She graduated from St. Vincent Nursing School in Erie in 1962, received additional qualifications to be a nurse anesthetist, and worked in the surgical department at Kittanning Hospital.
Mrs. Procious then spent the next 17 years raising her children and holding volunteer leadership positions in organizations such as the La Leche League and the PTO at Ford City Catholic. She resumed work as an RN at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in 1991, caring for pediatric and orthopedic patients until her retirement.
A parishioner of St. Mary’s, Our Lady of Guadalupe, in Kittanning for over 50 years, she was active in the Catholic Daughters of America, taught CCD classes and Vacation Bible School, volunteered at the Friday fish dinners, and spent many years caring for the plantings surrounding the church. She was also a member of the Kittanning Lions Club.
Mrs. Procious enjoyed gardening, sewing, traveling and the companionship of her friends.
She took loving care of her husband during his illness and of her parents, in-laws, and other family members in their later years. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren, whether it was during the several days each week she was with her youngest granddaughters or the adventures she had visiting those who live farther away.
Survivors include two brothers, David Kirk and his wife, Nancy, of New Bethlehem and Peter Kirk of Egg Harbor Township, N.J.; children, Jesse K. Procious and his wife, Misti, of Richmond, Va.; Jean Marie Procious and her husband, John M. Owen, of Salem, Mass.; and Joanne “Joni” E. Krajcovic and her husband, Richard, of Sarver; grandchildren, Morgan L. Lukhard, Jacob K. and Aaron J. Procious, Linus J. and Kai W. Owen, Emma B. and Ellie G. Krajcovic; a brother-in-law, Frederick D. Procious and his wife, Judith, of Sodus Point, N.Y. and Spring Hill, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews; extended family; and dear friends.
In death, she follows her beloved husband of 49 years, forever friend, and traveling companion, John F. Procious; her parents, Hazel M. and George P. Kirk; and brothers, John “Jack” Kirk, George Kirk and Robert Kirk.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3, at Bauer Funeral Home in Kittanning.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at St. Mary’s Our Lady of Guadalupe in Kittanning, with the Rev. Father Ronald Maquinana officiating.
Interment will be in Kittanning Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in Mary’s name to the following: St. Mary’s Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 101 W. High Street, Kittanning, PA 16201; ACMH Foundation, c/o Cancer Center Assistance Fund, One Nolte Drive, Kittanning, PA 16201; or the Kittanning Lions Club, P.O. Box 1014, Kittanning, PA 16201.
To send condolences to the family or to view a tribute honoring her life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.