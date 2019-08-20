Mary Barbara Andrews, 95, of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday morning, August 19, 2019.
Born June 15, 1924, in Southampton County, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Herschel Howard and Mary Bolton Webb.
Mrs. Andrews graduated with a bachelor’s degree in home economics from Mary Washington College of the University of Virginia on June 2, 1945.
She married Tom Truitt Andrews Jr. on September 15, 1946, in Boykins, Va., Southampton County. He preceded her in death on March 2, 1996.
Mrs. Andrews was a home economics teacher at Bowling Green, Va. from 1945 to 1946 then at Redbank Valley High School from 1967 until retiring in 1990.
She was a member of the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deacon and elder, and taught Sunday School.
Mrs. Andrews held memberships in the Pennsylvania State Education Association, PASR Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees, Walkie Talkie Red Hats, Psi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, Garden Club of Clarion County (for over 26 years) and the Redbank Valley Historical Society.
She was an avid walker, golfer, bridge player and Steelers fan. She also enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles.
Mrs. Andrews loved doing needlework, baking and traveling worldwide with her late husband, along with traveling to be with her beloved family.
She embraced the age of technology, loving social media (FB), emailing, texting and Face Timing her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include two daughters, Susan Ellen Rosendahl of New Bethlehem, and Sarah Leigh Barbee and her husband, Paul Francis Barbee Jr., of Charlotte, N.C.; three grandchildren, Tana Rene Rosendahl of Jamestown, N.Y., Andrew Ray Rosendahl of New York, N.Y. and Paul Francis Barbee III of Charlotte, N.C.; and two great-grandchildren, Jameson Truitt Trusler of Jamestown, N.Y. and Cooper Truitt Rosendahl of New York, N.Y.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Bruce Ray Rosendahl on July 26, 2013.
Family and friends will be received from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, August 26, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service Chapel in New Bethlehem.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Jack Gareis and the Rev. Sarah Heppenstall co-officiating.
Interment will follow in New Bethlehem Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Mary Barbara Andrews to the Clarion/Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214 (cfvna.org); Redbank Valley Historical Society, 209 Lafayette Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242 (redbankren.org/donations); or the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, 403 Penn Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.