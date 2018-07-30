Mary E. Brison, 86, of New Bethlehem, died early Saturday morning, July 28, 2018, at her home after a period of declining health.
Born April 4, 1932, in Tidal, Armstrong County, she was a daughter of William J. and Edith I. Craig Slee.
She was a graduate of Kittanning High School.
She married Paul E. Brison on May 4, 1952. He preceded her in death November 7, 1998.
Mrs. Brison was a homemaker.
Survivors include four sons, David Brison and his wife, Linda, and Dean Brison, all New Bethlehem, Bill Brison and his wife, Paula, of North Huntington, and Mark Brison of North Versailles; a daughter, Linda Zents and her husband, Kurt, of Fairmount City; and six grandchildren, Michael, Tony, Chris, Alex, Marley and Shelbi.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, David Paul Brison; and 12 brothers and sisters.
At Mrs. Brison’s request, a private family graveside service will be held in the Tidal Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Mary E. Brison to the New Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Company, 425 Arch Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.