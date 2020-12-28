Mary Jane Yingling, 69, of Rimersburg, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Clarion Hospital.
Born March 1, 1951 in Ohl, she was the daughter of Ernest and Ethel (Ballentine) Brosius.
She married Allan Yingling on June 18, 1982.
Mrs. Yingling graduated from Brookville High School and upon graduation she worked at Steel Electric, Erskins, White Book, K-Mart, Clarion Psychiatric and also as a homemaker later life.
In her spare timed she enjoyed quilting, watching NASCAR and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband, Allan Yingling of Rimersburg; three sisters, Marie Westerman of Brookville, Sandra Hinderliter of Hawthorn and Jessie (James) Bouch of Mahaffey; a brother-in-law, Art Jenary of Punxsutawney; numerous nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Jenary; a brother, Willian J. Brosius; a sister-in-law, Edna Brosius; two brothers-in-laws, Robert Westerman and Donald Hinderliter; a nephew, Gregory Brosius; and also her parents-in-law, Clair and Bertha Yingling.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the Varner Funeral Home in Sligo, with the Rev. Larry Piper officiating.
Interment was in the Rimersburg Cemetery.
The family suggest memorials be made to the Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, 10579 Rt. 68, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Varner Funeral Home of Sligo.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.