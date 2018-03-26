Mary Jo Brunswick, 84, of McCracken Run Road, DuBois, PA died on Friday, March 23, 2018 at her home.
Born on December 31, 1933, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Zigmant and Anna (Elias) Okonski.
On September 20, 1981, she married Jack M. Brunswick. He preceded her in death on January 3, 2004. Previous to that, she was married to Marlin E. McGarvey for many years, he preceded her in death on January 29, 1980.
She retired from Martino’s Supermarket in Brockway after 25 years of service as a cashier.
She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church and loved going to Curves.
She was an avid reader and was a member of Rosie’s Book Club. She also was a knitter, making many scarves for Brockway Elementary School and chemo hats for Hahne Cancer Center.
Mary Jo is survived by 4 children: Steven McGarvey & his wife Karin of Brockport, PA, Laura Barraclough of Glen Allen, VA, Jean Magee & her husband Phil of Gardiner, ME and Patrick McGarvey of DuBois, PA; a brother: Leonard Okonski & his wife Pat of The Villages, FL; 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a sister (Margaret Marusiak) and a brother (Ed Okonski).
Visitation will be on Thursday, March 29, 2018 from 9:30-11 AM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 11 AM from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.
Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery.
Memorials may be placed with Penn Highlands Hospital, c/o the Heart Center, P.O. Box 447, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences may be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
